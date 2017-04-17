Suspect in Washington mall shooting found dead

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Apr 17, 2017, 1:40 PM ET
The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, Arcan Cetin is escorted into Skagit County District Court by Skagit County's Sheriff's Deputies, in Mount Vernon, Wash. News reports say that Cetin, who was charged with shooting and killing five people at a mall in Washington state in September, has been found dead in his jail cell. KING-TV reports that the Skagit County Prosecutor's Office said Cetin was found hanging in his cell just before 9 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Brandy Shreve/Skagit Valley Herald via AP, File)

Authorities say a man charged with killing five people at a mall in Washington state last year has been found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide.

Rosemary Kaholokula, chief criminal deputy prosecutor for Skagit County, says 20-year-old Arcan Cetin (AR'-jahn CHEHT-in) was found hanging in his cell Sunday evening. He was being held at the jail in neighboring Snohomish County, where he was awaiting the results of a mental competency evaluation.

Police say Cetin shot a teenage girl, a man and three women in a department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle, on Sept. 23. Authorities captured him about 30 hours later near his apartment.

His family said he had psychiatric problems.

Cetin's attorney did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press.