Prosecutors Charge Man in Saudi College Student's Death

Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with killing a Saudi Arabian college student in a northwestern Wisconsin city.

Cullen Osburn faces one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi's death in October.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports ( http://bit.ly/2iobnPr ) that a criminal complaint says police responding to a fight in front of a Menomonie pizza restaurant found Alnahdi unconscious.

The complaint says Osburn's sister told police that Osburn told her Alnahdi grabbed a chain around his neck and he may have pushed Osburn backward.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told the newspaper that Osburn has been arrested in Minnesota and will need to be extradited.

Online court records didn't indicate an attorney for Osburn.