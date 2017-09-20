Protesters rally against Iranian president at UN

NEW YORK — Sep 20, 2017, 6:18 PM ET
A protester shout slogans outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. The rally, organized by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, highlighted human rights abuses and called for democratic change in Iran. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Iranian expatriates have gathered on a plaza in New York City to protest an appearance at the United Nations by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN' roh-HAH'-nee).

Hundreds of protesters near the U.N. on Wednesday waved Iranian flags, chanted and held signs that said "free Iran." The rally also included participants singing over a soundtrack of recorded gunshots and explosions.

Several current or former U.S. politicians who favor a tougher stance on Iran also spoke, including former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman, U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton.

The demonstration came on a day President Donald Trump announced he's made a decision on whether to continue participating in a seven-nation deal designed to limit Iran's nuclear program. He declined to say what that decision was.