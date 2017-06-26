A look at recent settlements in fatal police encounters

The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, on Monday announced she has agreed to a nearly $3 million settlement with the Minneapolis suburb that employed the officer. Valerie Castile's settlement with the city of St. Anthony will avert a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot five times by Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop on July 6 last year. Yanez shot Castile seconds after Castile informed him that he was carrying a gun. A jury acquitted Yanez of manslaughter earlier this month, but St. Anthony has announced plans to fire him.

The settlement is among several other million-dollar-plus payouts in recent years in cases of killings by police. Among them:

———

MICHAEL BROWN: The St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, agreed to a $1.5 million settlement with the parents of Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old fatally shot by white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in 2014.

WALTER SCOTT: North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 paid $6.5 million to the family of Scott, an unarmed, black man who was killed by white police officer Michael T. Slager as Scott ran following a traffic stop. Slager pleaded guilty last month to a civil rights violation.

FREDDIE GRAY: Baltimore reached a $6.4 million settlement in 2015 with the parents of Gray, a 25-year-old black man who suffered a critical spinal injury in the back of a transport van after his arrest and died a week later.

ERIC GARNER: New York City reached a $5.9 million settlement in 2015 with the family of Garner, an unarmed, black man who died after being put in a white police officer's chokehold.

DANROY HENRY JR.: Pleasantville, New York, in 2016 paid $6 million to the family of Henry, a 20-year-old black college student shot to death by a white officer in 2010.

RICARDO DIAZ-ZEFERINO: The families of Ricardo Diaz-Zeferino and two other men agreed to accept $4.7 million from the city of Gardena, California. Diaz-Zeferino's death in June 2013 occurred after the three were mistaken for robbery suspects and three officers opened fire. Diaz-Zeferino's family received $2.8 million. Eutiquio Acevedo Mendez, who was wounded, received $1.7 million. The third man, who was unharmed, received $200,000. Diaz-Zeferino was Latino.

TAMIR RICE: Cleveland agreed in 2016 to pay $6 million to Tamir's family. The 12-year-old boy had an airsoft gun that shoots nonlethal plastic pellets when a white officer shot him in 2014.

TONY ROBINSON JR.: Madison, Wisconsin, this year agreed to pay $3.35 million to relatives of Robinson, 19, who was black and unarmed when he was fatally shot after allegedly punching an officer. An attorney for Robinson's family said three of the seven shots were fired from several feet away, contradicting the account that the officer was being attacked.

DONTRE HAMILTON: Milwaukee this year reached a $2.3 million tentative settlement with the family of Hamilton, a 31-year-old black man with schizophrenia who was shot 14 times by a white police officer responding to a complaint of a man sleeping in a downtown park in April 2014.

JONATHAN FERRELL: His family agreed to a $2.25 million settlement with the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, after a white police officer fatally shot the unarmed, black man in September 2013.

JORGE AZUCENA: The mother of Azucena received a $1.35 million settlement from Los Angeles in 2015. Azucena, 26, died of an asthma attack about 40 minutes after he was taken into custody for running a red light in September 2013.

LaTANYA HAGGERTY: Chicago settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Haggerty's family in 2001 for $18 million. Haggerty, who was black, was shot to death by an officer when she was a passenger in a car that was chased by police in June 1999. The officer, who is black, said she mistook a shiny object in Haggerty's hand for a weapon.