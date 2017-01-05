Report: 2 Women Linked to Ohio Murder Suspect Were Strangled

Autopsy reports indicate that two women believed to be victims of a jailed Ohio murder suspect were strangled and found with clothing around their necks.

WEWS-TV ( http://bit.ly/2hVZ5kh ) reports autopsy information was released Wednesday for two bodies found at an Ashland home in September after another woman called 911 and said she'd been held captive there.

Police arrested Shawn Grate, who's also accused of raping the 911 caller.

The 40-year-old Grate is pursuing an insanity defense. A competency hearing is scheduled Friday. A judge's order blocks his attorneys from publicly commenting on the case.

Investigators say Grate admitted killing at least two other women. Those bodies were found near Marion in 2007 and near Mansfield in June.

Police also were investigating whether he's connected to a fifth body, in Ashland County.

