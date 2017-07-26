Rikers Island jail inmate goes missing, complex locked down

NEW YORK — Jul 26, 2017, 11:49 PM ET
FILE - In a June 20, 2014, file photo, the Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background. New York City's sprawling and troubled Rikers Island jail complex has been put on lockdown while authorities look for a missing inmate. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

New York City's sprawling and troubled Rikers Island jail complex has been put on lockdown while authorities look for a missing inmate.

Department of Correction spokesman Peter Thorne says a search is underway in coordination with the New York Police Department. The inmate apparently went for outdoor recreation on Wednesday and didn't return.

Staff members noted the inmate's disappearance around 7:30 p.m. when the headcount of inmates was off by one.

The city's jail system has been plagued for years by a culture of violence and corruption.

A lawsuit filed by lawyers for inmates who were beaten by jail guards and joined by federal prosecutors who investigated brutality against 16- to 18-year-old inmates resulted in 2015 in a consent decree mandating the city implement a series of wide-ranging reforms.