Russia probe snags Democratic interests, too

The indictment that alleges covert foreign lobbying by two former Trump campaign officials is casting shadows on three powerful Washington lobbying and legal firms, with Democratic as well as Republican ties.

This broadens the stakes of the Russia investigation to both parties and draws in the brother of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

Under a pseudonym, the Podesta Group, founded by Tony Podesta, is among the three firms cited in the indictment. None is charged with crimes.

Podesta has stepped down as a partner of the firm. He's the brother of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.

The case against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates implicates the Podesta Group and two other firms in covert lobbying on behalf of Ukraine's ruling political party from 2012 through 2014.