Russia vetoes US resolution on Syria chemical weapons use

Russia on Thursday vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution to extend the mandate of experts trying to determine who was responsible for chemical attacks in Syria.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia then withdrew a rival Russian resolution — which is opposed by the United States and other Security Council members — over Moscow's insistence that it be voted on second not first as required under council rules.

Bolivia then resubmitted the Russian draft for a vote.

The result of Thursday's vote on the U.S. draft resolution would mean that the Joint Investigative Mechanism, known as the JIM, will cease operations when its current mandate expires at midnight Thursday.

This would be a serious blow to efforts to hold those responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria accountable.

Both the U.S. and Russia said they wanted the JIM to be extended, but Russia insisted on changing its mandate, which the Trump administration and other council members rejected.