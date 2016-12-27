Doctor Killed in Russian Plane Crash Had Ties to Vermont

Friends say a Russian doctor who died in the crash of a Russian military plane had lived for years in Vermont, but had been living and working in her native country for the last several years.

Dr. Yelizaveta Glinka, who was 54, was one of 92 people killed when the Tu-154 crashed Christmas morning after taking off from an airport in Sochi. The plane was headed to Syria, and Glinka was bringing medicine to a hospital there.

She is the wife of Vermont bankruptcy attorney Gleb Glinka, who also practices law in Russia.

Gleb Glinka's Vermont law partner Jess Schwidde says the Glinkas had been focusing on their work in Russia in recent years, but still owned a home in the state.