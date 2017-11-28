Scaramucci resigns from university advisory board

MEDFORD, Mass. — Nov 28, 2017, 12:43 PM ET
Anthony ScaramucciPlayThe Associated Press
WATCH Anthony Scaramucci gives first interview after short stint in the White House

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from an advisory board at Tufts University after the school postponed a speech he was scheduled to deliver.

Adm. James Stavridis, dean of the Massachusetts university's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, said in a message to students that Scaramucci resigned Tuesday from the school's board of advisers, effective immediately.

Scaramucci was scheduled to speak at the Fletcher School on Monday, but a Tufts spokesman said the event would be delayed until "legal matters" are resolved.

Scaramucci threatened a lawsuit over what his lawyer called a defamatory opinion piece published in the student newspaper earlier this month that called him an "irresponsible, inconsistent, an unethical opportunist" and called for his removal from the board.

Scaramucci is a 1986 graduate of Tufts.

Comments