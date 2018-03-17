School board will debate settlement in teachers-cult lawsuit

A school board will debate a proposed settlement of a lawsuit that accuses four educators of "indoctrinating" three sisters into a religious cult that celebrates death.

The Avon Board of Education in Connecticut is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal Tuesday. Settlement terms have not been disclosed. Lawyers revealed earlier this month that an agreement had been reached.

The sisters' parents sued the Avon school district, three teachers and a guidance counselor in federal court nearly four years ago. They alleged the Avon High School educators indoctrinated their daughters into a cult, causing them to suffer severe personality changes, become secretive and speak a strange language.

School officials denied the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged the girls' civil and constitutional rights were violated and sought undisclosed damages.