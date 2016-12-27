School Board to Meet After Trump Co-Chair's Obama Remarks

The board of education for the public school system in Buffalo, New York, has called a special meeting in the wake of derogatory statements about President Barack Obama and his wife made by board member Carl Paladino, who co-chaired the Trump campaign in the state.

The district says board President Barbara Nevergold has called for the special meeting Thursday afternoon to "discuss board member conduct."

The board is expected to discuss recent insults board member Paladino directed at the Obamas.

The millionaire developer told a Buffalo alternative newspaper last week that he hoped President Obama would die from mad cow disease and that Michelle Obama would "return to being a male."