Ex-Seattle Port CEO Speaks out After Resignation

The ex-Port of Seattle chief executive says he wants to "clear the record and his good name" in the first public comments he's made since he resigned last week.

The Seattle Times reports ( https://goo.gl/yCPZvp ) Ted Fick on Monday denied allegations against him in written comments to the newspaper.

Internal documents release by the port Friday allege that that he covertly gave himself a $24,500 raise and inappropriately accepted gifts, among other accusations.

The state auditor's office said Fick's raise was part of a $4.7 million pay bump for over 600 employees that was illegally given.

Fick says the bonus was a commissioner's idea, although he recommended it, and that commissioners should have known he would get extra pay too.

He also said accepting over $1,000 in event tickets and other gifts didn't violate agency code.

