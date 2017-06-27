3 sentenced in Mississippi in police officers' deaths

Three people who pleaded guilty in connection to the deaths of two Mississippi police officers have been sentenced.

The Hattiesburg American reports Brodrick Varnado was sentenced Monday morning on charges connected to the May 2015 fatal shooting of Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate during a traffic stop.

Varnado will serve concurrent sentences of 20 years for an accessory charge with 12 to serve, and 10 years for a weapon-possession charge. He was accused of hiding the gun used by the alleged shooter.

Douglas McPhail and Anquanette Alexander were sentenced on conspiracy and hindering prosecution charges. McPhail was given five-year sentences on each charge with two years to serve under house arrest. Alexander received five years of probation.

Two others await trial.

