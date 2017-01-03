Sentencing Delayed for Former Official in United Bribe Plot

A former transportation official and mentor to New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie won't be sentenced in a bribery scheme until March.

David Samson, who once headed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, admitted pressuring United Airlines to restart a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina so he could travel to a weekend home.

Samson was to be sentenced Thursday. No explanation was given for the postponement.

United is the dominant carrier at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is operated by the Port Authority.

The airline's CEO and two other high-ranking officials were forced out last year over their dealings with Samson.

Samson was a former New Jersey attorney general who was appointed to the Port Authority post by Christie in 2011.