Sessions to praise Miami for ending sanctuary policy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is visiting Miami to both praise its policy of cooperation with immigration authorities and to blast other cities that have not followed suit.

Sessions will highlight Miami Dade County at a Wednesday visit with Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who earlier this year ordered county officials to follow requests to hold people in jail for extra time so immigration authorities can arrest them. Gimenez reversed Miami-Dade's sanctuary policy so it wouldn't risk losing federal funding.

County spokesman Michael Hernandez says the mayor will tell Sessions, however, that he supports delaying the deportation of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Earlier Wednesday, Gimenez joined other Republican politicians in rejecting President Donald Trump's Tuesday declaration that both white supremacists and those protesting them were to blame for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.