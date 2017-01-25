Settlement Proposed in 2014 West Virginia Water Crisis

A proposed settlement has been reached in the state investigation of West Virginia American Water's role in a chemical spill and resulting water crisis in the Charleston area.

Thousands of gallons of a coal-cleaning agent leaked from a Freedom Industries storage tank into the Elk River in January 2014, leaving 300,000 people without water for nine days.

Attorneys for the parties presented a proposed agreement on Wednesday to the Public Service Commission, which has been overseeing the investigation.

If approved, the company agrees to install upstream water monitoring systems to detect contaminants, maintain tank storage with a 12-hour supply for residents, annually practice emergency measures and report annually to the public.

The water company is building two tanks to hold 8 million gallons of water in Amandaville that could be used in a crisis.