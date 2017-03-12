Sheriff: Man texts girl she better be worth risk of jail

An 18-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for what authorities say were inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl — including, "You better be worth risking going to jail."

The St. Landry Parish sheriff's spokesman, Maj. Eddie Thibodeaux, says George Thomas Wiley III of Krotz Springs is free on $13,500 bond after his arrest Thursday on charges including computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says in a news release that a parent called detectives after checking the girl's text messages.

Guidroz says the jail comment came after a question about the girl's age.

He says Wiley acknowledged sending the texts to the girl and to receiving a picture of her breasts through Snapchat.

A call to the only George Wiley listed in the area was not immediately returned.