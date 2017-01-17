4 Siblings Critical After Rescue From Los Angeles House Fire

Los Angeles fire officials say four children ranging in age from 2 to 7 are in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home.

Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says crews arriving at the scene in South LA late Monday found the one-story bungalow engulfed in flames.

Humphrey says neighbors screamed that people were still inside. A firefighter then sprinted to the rear of the smoke-filled home and entered through a window.

The firefighter pulled out the siblings, 3 boys and a girl, all of whom Humphrey says were "nearly lifeless" and severely burned. The firefighter was not hurt.

Officials say the children's mother left on an errand and returned to find her house ablaze.

Humphrey says the 93-year-old house had at least one smoke alarm, but it's unclear if it was functional.