Sketch of person of interest in NYC package blast released

New York City police have released a sketch of a person of interest in connection with an exploding package that killed a landlord.

Police released the sketch Wednesday of a likeness of a man they say may be linked to last Friday's package bombing in Queens. Authorities say George Wray died Tuesday at Nassau University Medical Center after suffering second- and third-degree burns.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says the package was in the shape of an oatmeal container and was left on Wray's doorstep. Boyce said it was rigged to detonate when opened. Wray was the owner of the Queens building but didn't live there.