Slain Missouri KKK leader's wife held on suspicion of murder

LEADWOOD, Mo. — Feb 13, 2017, 11:32 AM ET
PHOTO: Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan Frank Ancona is pictured in this undated image from the official website of The Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.PlayTraditionalistAmericanKnights.com
WATCH President Trump's Troubles with White Supremacist Support

The wife of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

An official at the St. Francois County Jail told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Monday that 44-year-old Malissa Ancona is in custody. Charges have not been filed.

Her husband, 51-year-old Frank Ancona, was found fatally shot near the Big River Saturday. He had not been seen for several days. His vehicle was found Thursday on a forestry service road near Potosi.

Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A website for the group includes an image of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.