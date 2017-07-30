3 small earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma during weekend

The U.S. Geological Survey reports three small earthquakes have been recorded in northern Oklahoma during the weekend.

The largest was a magnitude 2.6 quake on Saturday near Enid, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. A magnitude 2.5 temblor was also recorded Saturday near Enid and a 2.2 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday near Woodward, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Geologists say quakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest felt by humans.

Scientists have linked some oil and gas production in Oklahoma to an uptick in earthquakes, but the frequency of such earthquakes in Oklahoma had dropped recently as the state imposed new restrictions on the injection of wastewater into underground disposal wells.