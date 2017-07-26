Small plane crashes on Utah highway, killing 4 on board

Authorities say a small plane crashed on a northern Utah highway, killing four people aboard, snarling traffic and leaving behind blackened wreckage.

No injuries were reported on the ground Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed the deaths north of Salt Lake City but didn't immediately release further information on the victims or the cause of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane took off from a nearby municipal airport and crashed about a half-mile away.

The crash closed most lanes of Interstate 15 in Riverdale, about 35 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Truck driver Obdulio Ruiz tells the Standard-Examiner newspaper in the city of Ogden that it appeared the pilot was trying to land the plane on the interstate just before the crash.