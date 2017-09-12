Smuggled Bengal tiger cub gets new playmate at San Diego Zoo

The Bengal tiger cub that a California man bought on the streets of Tijuana and was seized when he tried to bring it home has a new playmate at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports ( http://bit.ly/2fgaslv ) a nine-week-old Sumatran tiger cub was flown from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Monday to join the other cub.

The cub bought in Tijuana was confiscated last month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found it inside an 18-year-old's car.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials handed the male cat over to the care of the Safari Park.

Zoo officials have said the mother of the cub at the Washington Zoo had become increasingly aggressive to the male cub.

