South American soccer officials go on trial in New York

Interested in Soccer? Add Soccer as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Soccer news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A prosecutor at the U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials says the men took millions of dollars in bribes in a scandal that's shaken the sport's governing body.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Edelman told jurors in opening statements on Monday that marketing companies bribed Jose Maria Marin, Manuel Burga and Juan Angel Napout in exchange for lucrative broadcasting and sponsorship rights to soccer tournaments.

Defense attorney Silvia Pinera accused the government of building its case on the testimony of corrupt soccer officials who are seeking leniency in their own cases stemming from a sprawling investigation of FIFA.

More than 40 other people have pleaded guilty to participating involving $150 million in bribes over two decades.