Sperm Bank Cited After Deputy's Death From Liquid Nitrogen

A Georgia sperm bank has been cited two days after a sheriff's deputy died from inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save an employee.

News outlets report that the Georgia Department of Insurance issued a cease and desist order Tuesday against the Xytex sperm bank in Augusta and its supplier, AirGas Inc., regarding the liquid nitrogen tank that killed 57-year-old Richmond County Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Meagher.

Authorities say Meagher died Sunday when he went in to rescue an employee who was trying to shut off a leak.

The employee was listed in critical condition Wednesday. Three other deputies were also injured, but they're expected to recover.

Xytex assured clients in a statement Wednesday that all tissue is still safely stored.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.