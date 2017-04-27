Storm-related death toll rises to 2 in North Carolina

A woman has died after the North Carolina Highway Patrol said she drove around several barricades and was swept away in flooding that followed heavy rains earlier this week.

Flooding continues in more than a dozen counties in the eastern part of the state after storms dumped as much as 8 inches of rain in some places.

Local news outlets said the car on N.C. 58 was carried away by high water from Contentnea Creek about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greene County near Stantonsburg.

The woman was alone in the car, which was later found by firefighters. Her name has not been released.

It's the second apparent storm-related death in the state.