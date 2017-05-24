Strong storms, tornadoes possible in parts of Deep South

ATLANTA — May 24, 2017, 8:34 AM ET
Hunter Saussy the IV hammers in nails to hold a tarp in place over a hole in his friends roof on Wilmington Island, Ga., after a severe storm passed through the area causing heavy damage to several houses Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017. The threat ofPlayThe Associated Press
Forecasters say powerful thunderstorms are possible across parts of the South, bringing the threat of tornadoes to south Georgia and northern Florida.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Wednesday for a large part of Florida, including the cities of Jacksonville; Gainesville and Tallahassee. Parts of south Georgia, including Valdosta, also were under a tornado watch.

Storms were expected to bring the threat of flash flooding. Flash flood watches Wednesday covered large parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

In North Carolina, a state of emergency is in effect in a small town of Autryville in the eastern part of the state after a tornado damaged a fire station and several mobile homes late Tuesday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported.