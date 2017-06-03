Suspect dead, 3 police officers wounded in Texas shootout

A murder suspect has been killed and three police officers wounded in a shootout at a Laredo convenience store.

Detective Joe Baeza, the Laredo police spokesman, said officers had been searching all day Friday for 55-year-old Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez. He was suspected in the fatal shooting of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, at her apartment.

The Associated Press

Baeza said three officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one driven by Rodriguez outside a convenience store about 5 p.m. Friday. As the officers approached, Rodriguez opened fire, drawing return fire from the officers.

Baeza says Rodriguez died at Doctors Hospital of Laredo. One officer was in critical but stable condition at University Hospital in San Antonio. The other two are in serious but stable condition at Laredo Medical Center.