Suspect in deputy killing held in maximum security prison

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Apr 29, 2018, 10:45 AM ET
This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock. Officials said the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. (Maine State Police via AP)

Officials say the man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

The Department of Corrections confirmed that 29-year-old John Williams is detained at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A statement described the move as a routine request by the Somerset County Jail that's undertaken when additional security precautions are needed for an inmate.

Williams is accused of killing 62-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock.

Williams was shirtless and shoeless when he was arrested Saturday, the fourth day of a massive manhunt in the central Maine community.

The motive for the killing is unclear. Williams is expected to make his initial court appearance soon.

