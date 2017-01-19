Suspect in Texas Police Detective's Slaying Identified

The man suspected of shooting a suburban Dallas police detective fatally has been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect found dead in a Little Elm house after a six-hour standoff as 46-year-old Rudy Garcia, who lived in the house where the Tuesday night shooting and standoff happened. No cause of death was given.

Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker died when an armed man opened fire from inside the house. He was among the officers answering a report of an armed man outside the house.

Walker was a father of four and 18-year veteran of the department.