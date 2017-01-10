SUV Plows Into Oregon Home, Killing Woman Asleep in Bedroom

Authorities say the driver of an SUV crashed into a Salem home, killing a 36-year-old woman who was asleep in her bedroom.

Salem Police said in a news release that Srabonti Haque died in the crash Monday night. Her husband and two children were home at the time but were not injured.

According to the Statesman Journal ( http://stjr.nl/2iDaUtO ), police say 54-year-old Alan Jacobs drove his SUV off the road and plowed through a home Monday night.

Police are investigating.

