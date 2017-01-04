Teacher in Nude Photo Case Drops Lawsuit Against District

A South Carolina teacher who resigned after a student spread nude pictures of her through text messages and social media has dropped her lawsuit against her former employer.

Multiple news agencies report that online court records show Leigh Anne Arthur dismissed the suit against the Union County School District on Dec. 2.

Arthur had sued both the district and former interim Superintendent David Eubanks earlier last year, saying she wanted her dignity back after being forced to quit.

Arthur had told The Associated Press she had been struggling emotionally since a student went through her cellphone and found photos taken as a Valentine's Day gift to her husband. The student was charged with a computer crime and voyeurism.

Neither Arthur nor her attorney could be reached for comment Tuesday.