Teenager believed drowned off San Diego was Syrian refugee

A 17-year-old boy presumed drowned off the San Diego coast had recently come to the United States after escaping war-torn Syria.

Mohammed al-Mustafa disappeared Sunday while swimming with friends during a strong rip current at popular Mission Beach.

His distraught father, Husan al-Mustafa, told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday ( http://bit.ly/2p6aYIP ) that the boy had been getting accustomed to his new home in the suburb of El Cajon, thanks in part to the city's close-knit Syrian community.

Al-Mustafa said through a translator that it was his son's first-ever trip to a beach. The family fled Aleppo in mid-2014 and spent a few years in Turkey before arriving in California in January.

The teen's body hasn't been recovered. Helicopter and boat crews searched for days after his friends reported him missing.

