Tennessee school bus driver indicted in deaths of 6 children

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mar 8, 2017, 5:02 PM ET
Johnthony Walker, 24, was being held on $20,000 bail after crashing the bus he was driving, killing five schoolchildren in Chattanooga Tennessee.
The Investigation Continues Into the Deadly School Bus Crash in Tennessee

A Chattanooga school bus driver has been indicted on six counts of vehicular manslaughter in a crash last November that killed a half-dozen children.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press ( http://bit.ly/2n01TAy ) reported Wednesday that 24-year-old Johnthony Walker also was charged by a grand jury with four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver.

Arraignment is scheduled March 24 before Criminal Court Judge Don Poole.

Authorities have said Walker was speeding Nov. 21 when the bus swerved into a tree with 37 elementary school students aboard, killing six children and injuring several more.

Jailed since the wreck, Walker is facing about a dozen lawsuits arising from the crash.

