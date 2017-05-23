Texas moves to soften voter ID law after judge finds bias

Texas Republicans are moving to weaken a voter ID law and send it to Gov. Greg Abbott after a judge twice ruled that the original version deliberately tried to suppress minority voters.

The changes heading toward approval Tuesday by the GOP-controlled House wouldn't expand the list of IDs that Texas has required since 2011. Gun licenses remain acceptable, but not college IDs.

The new law would let people without an ID cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.

In April, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos reaffirmed that the original law intentionally discriminated. Democrats now want her to force Texas to get permission before changing election laws.

It would make Texas the first state under federal oversight since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 gutted the Voting Rights Act.