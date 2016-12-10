Today in History

Today is Saturday, Dec. 10, the 345th day of 2016. There are 21 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Dec. 10, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt became the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to mediate an end to the Russo-Japanese War.

On this date:

In 1520, Martin Luther publicly burned the papal edict demanding that he recant, or face excommunication.

In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.

In 1931, Jane Addams became the first American woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize; the co-recipient was Nicholas Murray Butler.

In 1946, newspaperman Damon Runyon, known for his short stories featuring colorful Broadway denizens, died at a New York hospital at age 66.

In 1950, Ralph J. Bunche was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the first black American to receive the award.

In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it "with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind."

In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin's Lake Monona.

In 1972, baseball's American League adopted the designated hitter rule on an experimental basis for three years.

In 1984, South African Bishop Desmond Tutu received the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1986, human rights advocate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel accepted the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres (shee-MOHN' PEHR'-ehs) and Yitzhak Rabin (YIT'-sahk rah-BEEN') received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.

In 1996, South African President Nelson Mandela signed the country's new constitution into law during a ceremony in Sharpeville.

Ten years ago: Former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet died at age 91. Iraqi President Jalal Talabani (jahl-LAHL' tahl-ah-BAH'-nee) criticized a bipartisan U.S. report on American war policies, saying it contained some "very dangerous" recommendations that would undermine the sovereignty of Iraq. Tenor Roberto Alagna walked out of a performance of Verdi's "Aida" at Italy's famed La Scala opera house when the audience booed his rendition of the aria "Celeste Aida."

Five years ago: Tens of thousands of Russians staged anti-government protests, charging electoral fraud and demanding an end to Vladimir Putin's rule. Robert Griffin III beat out preseason favorite Andrew Luck to win the Heisman Trophy.

One year ago: The Senate Judiciary Committee rebuked Donald Trump by endorsing a nonbinding amendment, 16-4, that said barring individuals from entering the United States based on religion would be un-American (the Republican presidential front-runner had called for blocking Muslims from entering the country in the aftermath of attacks in the United States and abroad.) Russell Taylor, the former director of a foundation started by ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, was sentenced by a judge in Indianapolis to 27 years in a federal prison for producing child pornography. (Fogle had been sentenced the previous month to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to trading in child pornography and having sex with two underage prostitutes.)

Today's Birthdays: Former Agriculture Secretary Clayton Yeutter (YEYE'-tur) is 86. Actor Tommy Kirk is 75. Actress Fionnula Flanagan is 75. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tavares is 75. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 70. Pop-funk musician Walter "Clyde" Orange (The Commodores) is 70. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 65. Actress Susan Dey is 64. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 60. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 59. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh (BRAH'-nah) is 56. Actress Nia Peeples is 55. TV chef Bobby Flay is 52. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 51. Rock musician Scot (cq) Alexander (Dishwalla) is 45. Actress-comedian Arden Myrin is 43. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 42. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui is 41. Rapper Kuniva (D12) is 41. Actor Gavin Houston is 39. Violinist Sarah Chang is 36. Rock musician Noah Harmon (Airborne Toxic Event) is 35. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 33. Actress Raven-Symone is 31.

Thought for Today: "You can keep the things of bronze and stone and give me one man to remember me just once a year." — Damon Runyon (1880-1946).