Today in History

Today is Sunday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2018. There are 302 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On March 4, 1793, George Washington was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States during a ceremony in Philadelphia.

On this date:

In 1193, Saladin (SAL'-uh-dihn), the Muslim warrior who opposed the Crusades, died in Damascus.

In 1681, England's King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn for an area of land in North America that later became Pennsylvania.

In 1791, Vermont became the 14th state.

In 1893, Grover Cleveland was inaugurated for his second, non-consecutive term as president.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge's inauguration was broadcast live on 21 radio stations coast-to-coast.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America's 32nd president.

In 1943, "Mrs. Miniver" won six Academy Awards, including best picture and best actress for Greer Garson (whose 5?-minute acceptance speech became the butt of industry jokes). James Cagney won best actor for "Yankee Doodle Dandy."

In 1952, Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis were married in San Fernando Valley, California.

In 1968, "Romeo and Juliet," Franco Zeffirelli's film adaptation of the Shakespeare play starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, premiered in London. "We're Only in It for the Money," a satirical concept album by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention, was released by Verve Records.

In 1977, some 1,500 people were killed in an earthquake that shook southern and eastern Europe.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that his overtures to Iran had "deteriorated" into an arms-for-hostages deal.

In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sexual harassment at work can be illegal even when the offender and victim are of the same gender.

Ten years ago: Republican John McCain clinched his party's presidential nomination, surpassing the requisite 1,191 GOP delegates as voters in Ohio, Vermont, Rhode Island and Texas put him over the threshold. Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton won primary victories in Ohio, Texas and Rhode Island, while Barack Obama prevailed in Vermont. Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre retired after 17 years, saying he was "tired." (Favre later made a comeback with the New York Jets, then the Minnesota Vikings, before retiring again.) Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax died in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, at age 69.

Five years ago: Cardinals from around the world gathered inside the Vatican for their first round of meetings before the conclave to elect the next pope, following the retirement of Benedict XVI. Kenya's presidential election drew millions of eager voters, but the balloting was marred by deadly violence. (Uhuru Kenyatta beat seven other presidential candidates with 50.07 percent of the vote.) Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Hingis headed the 2013 class for the International Tennis Hall of Fame; also named were Cliff Drysdale, Charlie Pasarell, and Ion Tiriac. (Australian player Thelma Coyne Long's election was announced earlier.)

One year ago: President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his telephones during the 2016 election; an Obama spokesman declared the assertion was "simply false." From Colorado's state Capitol to Trump Tower in New York and the Washington Monument, groups of hundreds of people rallied for President Trump. Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song "I'll Be Your Everything" went to No. 1 in 1990 and who later became a record company executive, died in New York at age 46. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Clayton Yeutter (YEYE'-tuhr), 86, died in Potomac, Maryland.

Today's Birthdays: Former Congressional Budget Office director Alice Rivlin is 87. Actress Paula Prentiss is 80. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 77. Singer Shakin' Stevens is 70. Author James Ellroy is 70. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 68. Singer Chris Rea is 67. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 66. Actress Kay Lenz is 65. Musician Emilio Estefan is 65. Movie director Scott Hicks is 65. Actress Catherine O'Hara is 64. Actor Mykelti (MY'-kul-tee) Williamson is 61. Actress Patricia Heaton is 60. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 60. Actor Steven Weber is 57. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 55. Actress Stacy Edwards is 53. Rapper Grand Puba is 52. Rock musician Patrick Hannan (The Sundays) is 52. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 51. Actress Patsy Kensit is 50. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 50. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 49. Actress Andrea Bendewald is 48. Actor Nick Stabile (stah-BEEL') is 48. Rock musician Fergal Lawler (The Cranberries) is 47. Country singer Jason Sellers is 47. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 41. Actress Jessica Heap is 35. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 33. TV personality Whitney Port is 33. Actress Audrey Esparza is 32. Actress Margo Harshman is 32. Actor Josh Bowman is 30. Actress Andrea Bowen is 28. Actress Jenna Boyd is 25.

Thought for Today: "I am glad that I paid so little attention to good advice; had I abided by it I might have been saved from some of my most valuable mistakes." — Edna St. Vincent Millay, American author and poet (1892-1950).