Transgender woman pleads guilty to immigration charge

A transgender woman who was arrested by federal agents in a courthouse as she obtained a protective order against an abusive boyfriend has been sentenced to time served on her immigration charge.

A federal grand jury in El Paso indicted Irvin Gonzalez Torres on one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after her Feb. 9 arrest in the El Paso County Courthouse.

Although U.S. District Judge Frank Montalvo sentenced the 33-year-old Mexican national to time served on Thursday, she remains in state custody on a forgery charge.

The Gonzalez case drew national attention. Domestic abuse victim advocates criticized the arrest, saying it would dissuade other crime victims from reporting abusers for fear of deportation.

Federal authorities say Gonzalez has been deported several times and has a criminal record.