After trial, Menendez pitches health insurance enrollment

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez spent the day after a mistrial was declared in his federal bribery trial urging people to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Menendez appeared Friday alongside Democratic Rep. Albio Sires and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto in West New York to rally those eligible for health coverage under former President Barack Obama's signature law. Open enrollment ends Dec. 15.

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the case against Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen Thursday after jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors allege Menendez helped Melgen with a Medicare billing dispute in return for lavish trips. Both men denied wrongdoing.

Menendez declined Friday to say if he's seeking re-election. His political adviser says a decision is expected in the coming weeks.