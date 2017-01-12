Trial Set for Ex-Milwaukee Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting

Attorneys in the case of a former Milwaukee police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man have told a judge there will be a June trial.

The agreement between District Attorney John Chisholm and defense attorney Richard Kohn came during a hearing Thursday. It indicates a plea deal is not in the works.

Former officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with felony reckless homicide for the August death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith during a traffic stop. The shooting sparked riots in Wisconsin's largest city.

Heaggan-Brown has pleaded not guilty and was not present at the hearing. He was fired in October over unrelated sexual assault charges.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Conen set June 12 as the start date for the trial.