Trial underway for teacher in kidnap, rape, killing of girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Oct 30, 2017, 1:31 PM ET
FILE - In this March 26, 2014, file photo, Craig Michael Wood, left, enters the courtroom for a hearing in Springfield, Mo. Wood is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, child kidnapping, rape and sodomy in connection with 10-year-The Associated Press
FILE - In this March 26, 2014, file photo, Craig Michael Wood, left, enters the courtroom for a hearing in Springfield, Mo. Wood is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, child kidnapping, rape and sodomy in connection with 10-year-old Hailey Owens' death in February of 2014. Opening statements are set for Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, Pool, File)

A defense attorney doesn't dispute that a middle-school football coach abducted a 10-year-old Missouri girl in broad daylight in front of witnesses, then raped and killed her.

At issue is whether substitute teacher Craig Wood deliberated before snatching Hailey Owens, as prosecutors argued Monday during opening statements, or whether it was impulsive, as the defense argues. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Wood's attorney, Patrick Berrigan, blamed long-suppressed urges and methamphetamine. Charges against Wood include first-degree murder.

Neighbors unsuccessfully attempted to rescue Hailey in February 2014, chasing after the suspect and recording his license plate. The prosecution described Wood going to a store to buy bleach and going to a laundromat to clean his clothes. Hailey's body was found in Wood's basement.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

———

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Comments