Troubled Oakland Police Department Gets New Chief

The troubled Oakland police department is getting a new police chief expected to be charged with restoring confidence in an agency reeling from a sex scandal involving officers.

Oakland's city government says in a statement that Anne Kirkpatrick has accepted the job after Oakland went more than seven months without a police chief.

Kirkpatrick is the former police chief of Spokane, Washington, and will be the Oakland's first ever female police chief.

Prosecutors have charged seven current and retired San Francisco Bay Area officers for their alleged involvement with a teen, including several from Oakland. Two officers have been charged with having sex with the teen.

Three Oakland police chief and four officers have been fired or quit since the sex scandal became public in June.