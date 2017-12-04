Trump takes to Twitter to criticize FBI, special prosecutor

President Donald Trump fired off a series of weekend tweets taking aim at targets old and new.

He criticized the FBI and raised questions about the special prosecutor's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible ties to his campaign.

The Twitter storm containing more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday came after Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. In one his messages, Trump again denied that he directed FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating Flynn.

Trump also questioned the FBI's direction and wrote that after Comey, whom he fired in May, the FBI's reputation is "in Tatters — worst in History!"

The president also retweeted a post saying new FBI Director Chris Wray "needs to clean house."