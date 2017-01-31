Trump's Attack Tactics Emerge in Virginia Gubernatorial Race

Donald Trump's path to the presidency included the unusual step of attacking individual major companies, like retailers Macy's and Amazon.

Now insurgent candidates in Virginia's gubernatorial race — one of the most closely watched contests of 2017 — are employing the same technique.

Their target: energy giant Dominion Resources, who critics says uses its political leverage to abuse property rights and overcharge its customers for electricity.

Dominion, the biggest corporate donor in Virginia politics, says its customers are happy with its service.

The jabs at Dominion come as Virginia's gubernatorial race moves into the national spotlight. Both Trump fans and critics want to use the contest as a referendum on the president's first months in office.