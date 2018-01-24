UConn college Republicans, Democrats host dueling lectures

Democrats and Republicans at the University of Connecticut have scheduled dueling talks on campus.

UConn's College Republicans on Wednesday evening are welcoming Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of conservative news and commentary site The Daily Wire. His appearance at the University of California, Berkeley sparked protests when he spoke there last fall.

The College Democrats have invited attorney Nathan Robinson for a lecture called "Ben Shapiro Is Not As Insightful As He Thinks He Is."

Both events are scheduled for separate venues at 7 p.m. A college spokeswoman says both events are closed to the general public.

The talks come two months after a speech at UConn by right-wing pundit Lucian Wintrich led to the arrests of him and a protester who took his notes. All charges were later dropped.