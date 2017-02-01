Ukraine: US Will Never Accept Russia's Annexation of Crimea

Ukraine's U.N. envoy says U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has confirmed the Trump administration fully supports his country's territorial integrity and independence and will never accept Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Volodymyr Yelchenko told reporters Wednesday that Haley also confirmed in their "very good" recent meeting that the U.S. is "completely against the way Russia is dealing with the eastern part of Ukraine."

Yelchenko says he's "absolutely satisfied by her reaction and replies."

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, and since then fighting between Ukrainian government troops and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 9,600 people in the east.

Yelchenko is the current Security Council president and said members will be briefed Thursday on the latest flare-up in violence.

The U.S. Mission says Haley reaffirmed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.