US Ambassador Meets Goal _ Visiting 189 UN Missions

Samantha Power has completed a personal goal she set when becoming the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in August 2013: She has visited the missions of the 189 countries the United States has diplomatic relations with — and she recommends that her successor Nikki Haley does the same.

Her last courtesy call Friday morning was to the two-room mission of the Pacific island kingdom of Tonga.

Power said she set the goal because "it would send a really important signal of the respect that the United States has for these countries, for their views, for their history, for their cultures — and to show American curiosity."

Three U.N. member states that the United States doesn't have diplomatic relations with missed out — North Korea, Iran and Syria.