Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm

Hundreds of family, friends and community members in Pennsylvania have gathered for a vigil to remember four missing young men who were killed and their remains buried on a sprawling family farm.

The vigil was held Sunday night at the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Lower Makefield Township and included prayers, music and the lighting of candles. Matthew Schuler, a former contestant on NBC's "The Voice" and a Bucks County native, sang the song "Hallelujah."

The vigil was held in honor of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Police found the missing men's remains on a farm in Solebury Township last week.

The son of the owners of the farm and his cousin have been charged in the slayings.