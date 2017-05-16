Washington becomes latest state to seek ID compliance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — May 16, 2017, 2:25 PM ET
FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they're legally in the United States. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign a measure Tuesday, May 16, 2017, that seeks to bring the state into compliance with federal identification requirements. Just 25 states and the District of Columbia are currently in compliance with the federal law, though most of the remaining states and territories have extensions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The governor of Washington has signed a measure that seeks to make the state one of more than two dozen states currently in compliance with federal identification requirements.

The signature Tuesday of Gov. Jay Inslee ends years of legislative struggle in Washington state over the best way to adhere to a 2005 federal law known as the REAL ID Act.

The rule requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.

The change in Washington state means residents won't have to worry about what documents to bring to the airport next year for air travel.

The District of Columbia also is in compliance with the federal law. Most of the remaining states and territories have extensions on complying with the law.